Man charged in connection with deadly Florence crash

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged in connection with a deadly crash in Florence that happened in July, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

William Mann Jones, 41, of Florence, was arrested Friday and charged with leaving the scene involving death.

The single-vehicle crash happened July 10 in the 100 block of Chase Street, police said. Jones was the driver of the vehicle and left the scene. The passenger of the vehicle was taken to a hospital and later died, according to police.

Jones is held in the Florence County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.