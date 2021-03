DILLON CO, S.C. (WBTW) – A man accused of assaulting a mother and then kidnapping her 18-month-old in Dillon County will appear in court for a bond hearing this morning.

Tracy Blackmon, the child’s non-custodial father, was arrested in Scotland County by Laurinburg Police on Tuesday and charged with domestic violence and kidnapping.

The child is safe, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.

