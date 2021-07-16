Man charged with DUI crashed into Hartsville police officer on patrol

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – A man accused of driving under the influence crashed into a Hartsville police officer while she was on patrol in her cruiser, police said.

The officer was on patrol Thursday night when she was suddenly struck on the driver’s side by another vehicle. The officer was treated at the hospital and released.

The driver of the other car had run a stop sign before crashing into the police car, according to Hartsville police, and he was charged with driving under the influence. The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the crash and arrested the driver. His name has not been released.

“If you choose to drink alcohol, smoke marijuana, or indulge in other mind-altering substances, don’t go for a drive afterward,” police warned. “Driving Impaired can have many bad outcomes, not the least of which is crashing into a police car.”