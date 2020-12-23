Man dead after house fire in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man died Wednesday after a house fire in Marlboro County, according to Lt. Trevor Murphy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
The fire happened Wednesday morning on Pineview Road, Murphy said. No foul play is suspected.
The identity of the person killed has not been released, but the man was 32 years old, according to Murphy.
SLED Arson assisted in the investigation.
