Man dies in mobile-home fire in Marlboro County

MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) – Authorities are investigating a mobile-home fire early Wednesday morning that killed a Marlboro County man, the county coroner said.

The McColl Volunteer Fire Department responded to the home on Highway 381, according to Coroner Tim Brown. Authorities have not released the victim’s name.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina State Fire Marshal’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the fire, Brown said. Count on News13 for updates.