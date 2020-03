FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police say a man was shot in Florence on Thursday evening.

Officers were called to Sumter and Coit streets for a shooting at about 5:37 p.m. They found a man with injuries, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The man’s injuries are not life-threatening, Brandt said. Officers currently are interviewing the victim.

This is a developing story. No other details are available.

Count on News13 for updates as we gather more information.