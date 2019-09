MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – A man was killed in an ATV crash in Marion County.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday on Wildlife Action Road in the Mullins area, according to Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Gray.

A 53-year-old man was a passenger on a side-by-side ATV and was killed. South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Marion County Coroner’s Office is investigating.

