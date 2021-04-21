Man sentenced to life for gunning down family inside their Timmonsville home

Antwain Adams was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for gunning down a family inside their Timmonsville home. (WBTW)

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was sentenced to life Wednesday for gunning down a family inside their Timmonsville home in 2018.

Antwain Adams, of Bishopville, pleaded guilty in court Wednesday. A judge sentenced him to life in prison for the murders and 30 years for the attempted murders.

Four family members spoke in court. Adams was emotional when listening to the family members speak, according to a News13 crew inside the courtroom.

“It gave the rest of the family some comfort knowing that he’s gonna be gone for the rest of his life, that he cannot touch Kamaya or Bobby or any of the rest of the family for the rest of their lives,” said Priscilla LaViscount, the mother of one of the victims.

“And we have to depend on our family we have to love one another and this just makes us get closer together and they know, I know that they’re in the arms of Jesus, and some day we’ll see them again,” she said.

Inside the home on Chaney Grove Road on May 31, 2018, five people were shot, including a 14, 11, and 4-year-old child. Three victims died inside the home and two were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 39-year-old Cheresse Lutricia Jackson and her two daughters, ages 14 and 11, were killed. Jackson’s husband and 4-year-old daughter were also shot but survived the ambush.

Adams entered the victims’ home with a gun “and with the intent to kill,” according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office Major Mike Nunn. Officials say Adams knew the family, but did not give a specific relationship or motive for the shooting.