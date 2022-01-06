Man shot and killed by Florence County deputy identified

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have revealed the identity of a man who died Wednesday after being shot by a Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Abdul Timmons, 27, of Florence, was killed, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The shooting happened at the Southern Pines Mobile Home Park in the area of South Oliver Drive and South Dingle Drive.

Photos from the scene showed a car that had crashed into a ditch behind one of the homes.

Further information has not been released. Count on News13 for updates.

