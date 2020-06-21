Man shot in leg at Florence County nightclub, sheriff says

FLORENCE AREA, SC (WBTW) – A man was shot in the leg in Florence County early Sunday morning, authorities say.

Florence County Sheriff Billy Barnes said it happened at a nightclub on National Cemetery Road. The sheriff said the man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No suspects have been identified and there have not been any arrests made at this point, Sheriff Barnes said.

Anyone with information should contact the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Count on News13 for updates.

