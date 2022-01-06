Man shot, killed by Florence County deputy was armed, SLED says

Deputies are on scene of an officer-involved shooting in Florence County Jan. 5, 2022 (WBTW)

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was shot and killed Wednesday by a Florence County deputy was armed, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

In a news release Thursday, SLED said the man was armed during a confrontation with a deputy from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office when he was killed. The man was identified as Abdul Timmons, 27, of Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The shooting happened at the Southern Pines Mobile Home Park in the area of South Oliver Drive and South Dingle Drive.

Photos from the scene showed a car that had crashed into a ditch behind one of the homes.

No other information will be released by SLED while the investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

This was the first officer-involved shooting in South Carolina for 2022. In 2021, there were 40, one which involved the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, according to SLED.

