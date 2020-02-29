Man wanted for minor shoplifting pushes Lake City police chief into bushes: report

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – A Lake City man wanted for shoplifting an item worth $1.69 made things a lot worse for himself when he shoved Police Chief Kipp Coker into some bushes, causing minor injuries.

According to a police report, Thomas Baines Jr., 30, was wanted for taking an item from a Lake City store on Thursday without paying the full amount. An employee at the store said Baines came in to report a drink machine outside took his money. But the employee couldn’t do anything for Baines because the machine doesn’t belong to the store. The employee told police Baines then took a product worth $1.69, threw .50 cents on the register and said “we are even,” according to the report.

When police were called, Chief Kipp Coker was among the two who responded. Once they found Baines and told him he was under arrest, police say a struggle ensued and Baines “pushed Chief Coker into some bushes causing minor injuries to his face and left leg.”

Chief Coker drew his service weapon and Baines complied to orders, according to the report. He was arrested without further incident.

Baines was charged with resisting arrest, assaulting an officer and shoplifting.

He was released from jail on a $3,625 bond Friday afternoon.