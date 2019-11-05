Manufacturing company bringing dozens of jobs to Marion County

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – A railroad tie manufacturing company will bring dozens of jobs to Marion County.

On Tuesday, Tie and Timber Technologies, LLC announced plans to establish operations in Marion County, a press release from the Office of the Governor said. The company is expected to bring 51 jobs and a $6.9 million investment over the next five years.

The company “will focus on the manufacturing of green railroad ties that will be shipped initially to nearby processors for treatment with preservatives, then delivered to various North America railroads for use in maintenance of rights of way.,” the release stated. “The company will also market byproducts, including bark and wood chips, to industries primarily located in South Carolina.”

The companies operations will be located at 301 South Cypress Street in Mullins and are expected to start in January 2020.

“The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. Additionally, a $525,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant was awarded to Marion County to assist with the costs of building construction and infrastructure improvements,” the release adds.

“We could not be more excited to begin operations after a long period of planning and working with the various agencies of the city, county and state. We hope to contribute to the economic vitality of the city and region,” said Tie & Timber Technologies, LLC Operations Manager Jim Pagel

“In South Carolina, not only do we excel at manufacturing things, but we’ve also built a reputation as a state that has the infrastructure in place to get finished products to customers as efficiently as possible. Companies from all over the world trust our state and our people, and today’s announcement by Tie & Timber Technologies LLC is just the latest example of that,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.

Those interested in jobs should contact ReadySC after December 1 for more information.

LATEST HEADLINES: