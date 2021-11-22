Many benefit from Florence County organization’s drive-up food distribution event

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County organization handed out enough food for roughly 200 people Monday during a Thanksgiving drive-up distribution event.

The event held by the group Lydia’s Nest took place throughout the day on Broadway Street in Johnsonville. No one had to get out of their car, and volunteers practiced social distancing by loading food items into the trunks of cars.

Dr. Barbara Black, the founder of Lydia’s Nest, said many people benefitted from the event, which provided turkeys, ham, rice and other food items to those who stopped by.

“We have a lot of elderly people here, senior citizens, and a lot of them don’t have any family,” she said. “A lot of them live alone, so we just wanna make sure that everybody has what they need to make it through, especially through, the Thanksgiving holiday. “

Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone 5 or older were also offered at the event thanks to Healthcare Partners of South Carolina.

According to the Lydia’s Nest Facebook page, the organization’s “mission is to change the world one community at a time through education, health, and wellness. To affect lives, to show discipline, self-esteem, and to provide positive attributes and love for self and others through the use of arts and education.”