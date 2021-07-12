Map: Myrtle Beach, Pee Dee areas surpass 200 combined shootings for 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The greater Grand Strand and Pee Dee area has surpassed 200 shootings in 2021, according to a crime analysis by News13.

The grim milestone was passed on Saturday, the 191st day of the year. These locations included in the count are in News13’s coverage area — Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, and Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina.

The 200th shooting recorded by News13 was the death of 29-year-old Dwayne Patterson, of Greeleyville, who had been living in Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Patterson was shot at about 7:30 p.m. in Myrtle Beach.

Shadow Antonio Graham, 30, has been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the shooting.

The shootings have mostly been clustered in the Pee Dee region, specifically in Florence and Darlington counties.

The 200 threshold comes after June became the most violent month this year, with 73.33% of days including a shooting. There were 11 fatal and 27 non-fatal shootings in June, surpassing March’s 16 fatal and 18 non-fatal shootings.

There have been at least three shootings this month.

At least 70 people have died in shootings this year. The most recent is 29-year-old Kennis Robinson, of Maxton, who died in a June 26 shooting in Maxton.

The News13 data does not track suicides.

Among the dead are Julie Eberly, a 47-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, who was killed in a March 25 shooting in Lumberton in what authorities have called a road rage incident.

At least one child under the age of 5 has been killed in gun violence this year.