Marion City Council votes to put trash service contact out to bid

MARION, SC (WBTW) — The City of Marion took steps Wednesday toward improving trash service in the city.

City Council voted unanimously to put its trash service contract out to bid during a special called meeting. The city hopes to have a new company in line for January 1.

“We want to do it at a fair rate for our citizens but we want to make sure that the contractor that’s doing the job is picking the trash up is doing it on a timely basis,” Marion mayor Ashley Brady said.

The meeting comes after the city says it’s been having issues with its current garbage contractor- American Waste Systems. Mayor Brady says the company isn’t cutting it.

Council voted last month to terminate that contract effective Dec. 31.

“Since that meeting, the trash service has been very slow and we have received numerous and numerous complaints about trash not being picked up, being missed,” Mayor Brady said. “Our citizens deserve much more better than that and they’re paying for a service they’re not getting.”

Some councilmembers had concerns about health and safety, as well as the aesthetics of piling up garbage.

“Beautification means everything to us,” Council member Tassie Lewis said. “And we definitely don’t want our tourists to come in and the first thing they see or they’re overwhelmed with is a whole lot of trash.”

Council also approved the purchase of a trash truck to be used in the meantime. City crews have already begun to pick up some trash.

“That’s just a temporary short term fix because we don’t want to be in the trash business,” Mayor Brady said.

Mullins city council voted Tuesday to also end its contract with AWS effective Dec. 31.

AWS has not provided News13 with a comment.

