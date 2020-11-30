Marion County Coroner identifies bodies found in apartment Saturday

MARION, SC (WBTW) — Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson has identified the man and woman that were found dead Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex.

Sarita Brown and David Maxwell, both of Marion, were found with no signs of trauma, according to the report.

The autopsy was conducted on Monday and the official cause of death are pending those results.

