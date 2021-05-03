Marion County deputy previously accused of animal cruelty violated policy by not telling supervisor, documents show

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County deputy who was previously accused of animal cruelty and found not guilty violated department policy by not telling a supervisor, according to documents obtained by News13.

Marion County Deputy Greg Pike was accused of animal cruelty in late March after a dog was found in a foreclosed home. Pike was suspended during the investigation but the suspension was lifted after he was found not guilty.

Documents obtained by News13 show that Pike didn’t notify his supervisor of the incident in violation of Marion County Sheriff’s Office Policy Standards of Employee Conduct 103.0.

The documents also show Pike moved to Florence three months ago and also failed to notify a supervisor, violating the Employee Contact Information Requirements 116.0.

A statement from Pike’s attorney said that an expert testified and said the dog was not malnourished and was well taken care of. The expert also said the rabies shot was expired by two weeks, which wouldn’t cause illness to the dog.