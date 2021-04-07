Marion County deputy suspended after allegations of animal cruelty

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy was suspended after he was cited following allegations of animal cruelty, according to officials.

Sheriff Brian Wallace said the sheriff’s office is conducting a review to determine if any sheriff’s office policies were violated.

“Recently, the Marion Police Dept. issued a Uniform Traffic Citation to a deputy with the Marino County Sheriff’s Office for a violation of a city ordinance, following an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty.

“While I am confident that Chief Crawford conducted a thorough review of the allegations and made the charge he felt was appropriate at the conclusion of his agency’s investigation, the MCSO is conducting a review of the matter to determine whether or not MCSO policies and procedures were violated by the deputy in question. Based on the charges from the City of Marion the deputy has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

“That review is in its early stages; therefore, further comment would not be appropriate at this time. However, I can state that employees of the MCSO are held to the highest standards regarding on and off-duty conduct.”

Wallace declined to provide the name of the deputy but the Marion Police Department confirmed to News13 that Deputy Greg Pike was charged under the city ordinance.

Pike has been with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office since 2012 and has a clean law enforcement history, according to documents obtained by News13. He worked with the Mullins Police Department from 2006 until 2012.

News13 is working to obtain additional information about the case from the Marion Police Department. Count on us for updates.