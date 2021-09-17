Marion County Detention Center pauses intakes after 5 incarcerated people test positive for COVID-19

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion County Detention Center will not be admitting additional people to housing units until a quarantine has ended, according to the county sheriff.

The quarantine follows after an incarcerated person was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday. The housing unit was immediately quarantined, according to Sheriff J. Brian Wallace, and all 36 incarcerated people in the unit have been tested.

Four more incarcerated people tested positive for COVID-19, and two additional people were diagnosed on Thursday.

One housing unit has been emptied to house the positive cases. Wallace said the detention center will continue to follow guidelines from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The detention center had only two previous COVID-19 cases, according to Wallace.

“It is through the protocols put in place and the hard work of the Detention Center staff that we have managed to keep the number of COVID-19 cases this low over the prior 18 months while having booked in and released over 1,700 inmates,” a written statement from Wallace reads. “We will continue to do all within our power to provide a safe environment to protect both the inmates and our staff from infection.

The detention center has previously offered the vaccine and plans to do it again as soon as possible, according to Wallace.