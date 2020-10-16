Marion County honors late deputy with wreath, blue ribbons

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The Marion County Magistrate’s Office and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are paying tribute to a late deputy.
The two offices placed blue ribbons and a wreath in front of the sheriff’s office to honor Retired Deputy/Constable Briscoe Davis, who was buried on Friday. The wreath included a sign that read “Bless the Blue” and had a Bible quote, according to a Facebook post Friday from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” the post reads.
The post had gained about 160 reactions and 28 shares, as of noon Friday.
Davis was 67 and died Sunday in Mullins, according to his obituary. His funeral was on Thursday.
