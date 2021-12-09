Marion County hospital locked down after 2 people arrive with gunshot wounds

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The MUSC Marion Emergency Department was placed under lockdown just before 10 a.m. Thursday after two people showed up with gunshot wounds, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

One person had life-threatening injuries and was flown to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, while the second person was treated and released, the sheriff’s office said.

It is standard protocol to lock down the hospital when a gunshot victim arrives, authorities said.

Highway 76 was temporarily closed, but has since reopened, and the Pee Dee Academy was on lockdown as well because of the close proximity to the hospital. The school has since reopened.

The hospital was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our patients, visitors and staff, according to a statement from the medical center.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-423-8399. Count on News13 for updates.