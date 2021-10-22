Marion County jobs fair to be held Saturday

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County is holding a jobs fair event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday.

The event is being held at 2523 E. Highway 76 at the Marion County Administration Office Complex Main Public Corridor. Free rides for job seekers are being provided if scheduled by contacting Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority (PDRTA) by 1 p.m. Friday.

Marion County recommends bringing an updated resume, a list of references and a copy of social security identification. They also recommend having a 10-year driving record and copy of a driver’s license.

A list of employers can be found on the Marion County website.