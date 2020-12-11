Marion County School District switches to virtual learning

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion County School District will make the switch to virtual learning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, according to the district.

Classes will be online beginning Monday through Dec. 22 for all students, the district said.

“The district’s goal is to protect students and staff from the rapid escalation of cases reported in our area and help flatten the curve of infections,” the district said.

The district said the move was made out of an abundance of caution.