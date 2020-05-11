Marion County School District to hold in-person graduation ceremonies in June

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Marion County School District will hold in-person graduation ceremonies in June.

The district says graduation ceremonies will be held outdoors at the following times and location:

Mullins High School: Thursday, June 4 at 10 a.m. at Auctioneer Stadium

Marion High School: Friday, June 5 at 9 a.m. at Fox Field

The district says graduations will follow the following health and safety guidelines and recommendations provided by the SC Department of Education (SDE):

All graduates will receive two (2) tickets for guests, as recommended by the SC Department of Education.

All graduates and attendees must wear masks for stadium entry.

Social distancing of 6 feet will be used at all times with no physical contact between graduates or attendees.

Each attendee will be required to sit in pre-marked seating areas that will be 6’ apart in the stands.

Ceremonies are not expected to exceed 75 minutes

Restrooms will not be available during graduation ceremonies

Sanitizer stations will be available at the stadiums

The graduation will be live-streamed for those who are unable to attend

In the event of inclement weather, Marion High School will hold its ceremony on Saturday, June 6 at 9 a.m. and Mullins High School will hold its ceremony at 10 a.m. on June 9.

“We, everyone who assisted our graduates along their educational journey, are profoundly proud of them and their accomplishments and we look forward to each of them walking across the stage and receiving their well-deserved South Carolina High School Diploma!” stated Dr. Kandace Bethea, superintendent of the district.

More information will be provided to graduates and their families regarding arrival times, health checks, masks, traffic, dress code, etc.

The district also says these plans may change in response to guidance given by the state department of education or Gov. McMaster’s office.

