Marion County School District to transition to five-day, face-to-face instruction

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion County School District will begin to transition back to five-day, face-to-face instruction for non-virtual students.

Beginning March 8, students in grades K4-5 will return to the classroom five days a week, the district said. Grades 6-8 will return March 22 and Grades 9-12 will return March 29.

“The key priority with this gradual transition back to the traditional schedule is the health and safety of all our students and staff,” Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea said. “When the high school students return the final week in march, it will be exam week. We will then enter the fourth quarter with all our students in the classrooms for face-to-face instruction five days a week.”

Students currently enrolled in the Virtual Academy Program will remain virtual and continue classes remotely.