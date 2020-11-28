Marion County Schools to go virtual Nov 30 to Dec 4

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The Marion County School District has decided to make the week after Thanksgiving completely virtual/remote for all students.

Due to DHEC’s report of increasing numbers in the area, the district decided to make the week of November 30 to December 4 virtual/ remote.

The district says that keeping the students an staff safe is their primary objective.

All students will report to their teachers online Monday, November 30, at their regular class time.

Count on News13 for more updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: