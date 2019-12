MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A Marion County deputy died in a crash overnight.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace told News13 the deputy was killed in a vehicle crash just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a post on the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the deputy’s name will be released once the family has been notified.

News13 has reached out the Marion County Coroner’s Office for additional information.

