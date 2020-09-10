Marion County Sheriff receives plaque in memory of Cpl who died in line of duty

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Sheriff Wallace with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a plaque Wednesday in honor of Cpl. Mike Latu.

Latu was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 17, 2019. The plaque was presented by the Horry-Georgetown chapter of Brotherhood for the Fallen.

Latu died in a single-vehicle crash while responding to a call, the sheriff’s office said.

Latu was the MCSO 2018 Deputy of the Year and the 2018 Patrolman of the Year. His career started in November 2012 as a 911 dispatch operator for Marion County and he joined the sheriff’s office in January 2015.