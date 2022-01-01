Marion County Sheriff’s Office to host ‘Blue Blood Drive’ on Friday

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will host a “Blue Blood Drive” on Friday.

The event, held in conjunction with The Blood Connection, will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the sheriff’s office located at 1811 N. Highway 501 Bypass.

Blood Connection is the primary supplier of blood products to McCleod Regional Medical Center and all donations will stay in the Pee Dee area, the sheriff’s office said.

“What better way to honor the ultimate sacrifice of our brothers for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day 2022,” the department said in a Facebook post. “Honor all of those who wear the badge by donating the gift of life. One donation can save up to 3 lives.”

The goal for the drive is to collect donations from 35 people, the sheriff’s office said. Anyone who wants to donate can register online.