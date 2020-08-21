Marion County Sheriff’s Office warns of increase in scam attempts

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about in increase in scam attempts in the area.

The sheriff’s office reminds people to never send money to receive a “prize,” or send gift cards to someone they don’t know.

The sheriff’s office said the scams are “especially dangerous” to older citizens who don’t realize how much harm can be done.

The sheriff’s office said to call them if you think you were a victim of a scam and if you’re unsure if something is a scam, to not be afraid to ask for their callback number and talk to officials before sending any money.

