MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County woman was killed Monday morning when her vehicle went off the road and hit a tree, according to Coroner Jerry Richardson.

Lucille Dozier, 69, of Gresham died in the crash on Highway 9 near Foxworth Road, Richardson said. Her vehicle was the only one involved in the crash.

No other information was immediately available. The South Carolina Highway is investigating.