MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another person hurt Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 8:40 p.m. on Blue Brick Road near Highway 301, about 3.5 miles west of the town of Sellers.

According to SCHP Lance Cpl. Lena Butler, a 2001 Toyota Solaro went off the left side of the road and into a ditch while traveling south on Blue Brick Road. The driver died after being taken to the Medical University of South Carolina.

A passenger in the car was taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center, Butler said. No information about the person’s condition was immediately available.

