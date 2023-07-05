MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another person hurt Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
It happened at about 8:40 p.m. on Blue Brick Road near Highway 301, about 3.5 miles west of the town of Sellers.
According to SCHP Lance Cpl. Lena Butler, a 2001 Toyota Solaro went off the left side of the road and into a ditch while traveling south on Blue Brick Road. The driver died after being taken to the Medical University of South Carolina.
A passenger in the car was taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center, Butler said. No information about the person’s condition was immediately available.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.