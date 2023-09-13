MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed and two others injured Tuesday night in a shooting near Mullins, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded at about 10:20 p.m. to a home on Tylaura Road and found three men who had been shot, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said. The two injured men were taken to a local hospital, but authorities have not released any information about their injuries.
No other details about the shooting were immediately available. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-423-8399. Count on News13 for updates.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in West Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.