MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed and two others injured Tuesday night in a shooting near Mullins, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded at about 10:20 p.m. to a home on Tylaura Road and found three men who had been shot, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said. The two injured men were taken to a local hospital, but authorities have not released any information about their injuries.

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

No other details about the shooting were immediately available. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-423-8399. Count on News13 for updates.