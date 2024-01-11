MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — One man is dead, and another is recovering after being found unresponsive outside of a laundromat in Mullins, according to Mullins Police Chief Phil Mostowski.

According to an incident report obtained by News13, police were dispatched to the Express Wash and Laundry in Mullins regarding a wellness check.

Upon police arrival, two men were found asleep on the floor inside the building. According to the report obtained by News13, the two men were unresponsive and were laying on their sides.

One man was said to have labored breathing, eyes rolled back to his head, and fingernails somewhat blue. Police said the other man appeared to not be breathing and his face and hands also appeared blue.

The report said police administered Narcan to both males in the event of an overdose.

Mostowski said both males were taken by EMS to Mcleod Hospital for treatment where one of the men were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Motowski said an investigation is underway and an autopsy has been scheduled for the deceased. He said preliminary results should be back within 1 to 2 weeks.

