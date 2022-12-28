MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 1:10 a.m. on Zion Road northwest of Mullins when a 2010 Lexus sedan went off the right side of the road and overturned in a ditch, Master Trooper Gary Miller said. The driver was the only person in the car.

No additional information was immediately available.

