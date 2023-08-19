MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A fatal collision occurred Friday afternoon 1.5 miles south of Rains on U.S. Highway 501 near S.C. Highway 41, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision happened at about 2:42 p.m. when the driver of a 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck travelling northbound on U.S. Highway 501 drove off the roadway striking an embankment and a tree. The driver was the only occupant in the car and died on the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision remains under investigation.