MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday morning just three miles north of Marion on Highway 31 and Old Stage Road, according to Lance Cpl. Lena Butler with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Butler said the collision occurred at about 5:55 a.m. and the driver of a 2017 Kia SUV sideswiped a Mazda 6 while making a left turn.

Both cars travelled off the road into a ditch where they both came to final rest. Butler said two people were involved, and they were each the sole occupants of the vehicles.

The driver of the 2017 Kia SUV was transported by EMS to MUSC Hospital where they later died from their injuries. The driver of the 2017 Mazda 6 was injured and was taken to MUSC hospital by EMS, Butler said.

No additional details were released, and the collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Count on News13 for updates.