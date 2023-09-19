MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is injured after a shooting in Marion County on Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.
The shooting happened at a home on Buck Trail Road, the sheriff’s office said. It happened shortly after 7 p.m.
Deputies found a gunshot victim when they arrived, and they were taken to an area hospital, deputies said. Their condition was not immediately available.
Deputies are still on scene.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on Twitter and read more of his work here