MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is injured after a shooting in Marion County on Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting happened at a home on Buck Trail Road, the sheriff’s office said. It happened shortly after 7 p.m.

Deputies found a gunshot victim when they arrived, and they were taken to an area hospital, deputies said. Their condition was not immediately available.

Deputies are still on scene.

Count on News13 for updates.