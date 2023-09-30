MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that occurred August in Marion County, deputies said.

On August 20, 2023, deputies responded to a residence that had been shot in the Mullins area. Five people were inside the home during the shooting, deputies said.

There were no injuries reported and the 15-year-old male was charged with five counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm at or into a dwelling.

The juvenile was transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing, and deputies said more charges may be filed.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the department will continue to relentlessly pursue the individuals who are threatening the safety of our community, on its Facebook page.

Count on News13 for updates.