MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old arrested Thursday by Mullins police is facing a murder charge after a fight ended in a deadly shooting, according to police.
Joseph Jeremiah Jones remained in jail Thursday afternoon.
Police said a 17-year-old died after the shooting Wednesday afternoon on Mayers Street, but they have not released any additional information.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.