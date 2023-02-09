MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old arrested Thursday by Mullins police is facing a murder charge after a fight ended in a deadly shooting, according to police.

Joseph Jeremiah Jones remained in jail Thursday afternoon.

Police said a 17-year-old died after the shooting Wednesday afternoon on Mayers Street, but they have not released any additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department.

