MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old was taken to MUSC-Marion Emergency Department after being shot at a Pee Dee nightclub, according to Marion County deputies.

Deputies said the man was dropped off shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday morning, saying he was shot in the parking lot of Club Fuzions in Marion but did not provide any other details.

There were dozens of shell casings in the parking lot of the club, deputies said. No update on the condition of the man was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-423-8399.

