MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hurt Monday evening after someone fired roughly a dozen gunshots that hit two cars and a home in Mullins, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Police responded at about 9:50 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Magnolia Circle after getting a report of gunshots, the report said.

According to the report, the car was hit at least a dozen times, and two of the bullets went through the car before shattering a window on the front of a house and also hitting another car. Police recovered 11 9 mm shell casings from the home’s driveway.

People at the home told officers that they have not had problems with anyone and that the shooter likely thought the vehicle belonged to someone else, the report said.

No additional information was immediately available.

