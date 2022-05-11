MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles are facing charges after allegedly attacking a Marion County middle school custodian, according to deputies.

The juveniles are being charged with third-degree assault and battery in the incident, which happened Tuesday at Johnakin Middle School, Tammy Erwin, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, said in an email.

The custody suffered a minor injury, Ewin said.

The case is being forwarded to the state Department of Juvenile Justice. No additional information will be released, Erwin said.