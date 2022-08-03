MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Marion County schools were under a “delayed dismissal” Wednesday afternoon due to police activity in the area, according to Superintendent Kandace Bethea.

The “non-school related incident” impacts Marion High School and Johnakin Middle School, according to Bethea.

At this time it is best to wait until the situation is cleared and resolved before dismissing school,” she told News13. “The situation does not involve any school or student matters. Students are safe waiting inside their school buildings.”

News13 has reached out to law enforcement for more information.