MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have started an investigation after two men were found dead Wednesday evening inside a vehicle in the Gresham community in Marion County.

Deputies found the men after someone called 911 at about 6:45 p.m. and there appeared to be two people dead inside a vehicle that was parked off of Bennett Loop Road, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said. The men were not immediately identified.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the county coroner’s office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

