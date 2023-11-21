MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County authorities are continuing to look for leads in a 2-year-old double homicide investigation.

Cathy Diane Thompkins, 45, and John Michael Thompkins, 49, were found dead by deputies on the night of Oct 3, 2021, after someone called 911 and reported hearing gunshots, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Their dog Tipsy was also found dead from a gunshot wound inside the home in the 3500 block of Ervin Court in the Blue Savannah Community.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-423-8399 or leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC. (274-6372). Information that leads to an arrest might be eligible for a Crime Stoppers reward.