MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — Three out of four suspects who were wanted in connection with an armed home invasion in Mullins have been arrested, according to Mullins police.

Kyrei Platt, Ahmel Platt and Christopher Ford have been charged with first-degree burglary, conspiracy and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

The incident happened at a home off of Raeford Street, police said. They are still looking for a fourth suspect, John Lasane Jr.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Bond has been denied for the three in custody, according to police.