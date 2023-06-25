MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were injured after shots were fired at a nightclub in Marion County early Sunday morning, according to Marion County deputies.

Deputies said the incident happened at the Whispers Nightclub on Bluff Road in Marion. At least three people were hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, deputies said.

This is the second shooting at a Marion County nightclub since last weekend. An 18-year-old was shot in the parking lot of Club Fuzions on June 18.

