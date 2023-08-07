MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A winning $300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 lottery ticket was sold Friday in Mullins, according to the South Carolina Education lottery.

The ticket was sold at the Lotto Palace at 526 S. Park St., the lottery said. It matched all five numbers drawn for a prize of $100,000, but the prize was tripled because the person who bought the ticket paid an additional $1 for the “Power-Up” option.

The winner numbers were 8-19-28-29-36. The Power-Up number was 3.

The holder of the winning ticket has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,405,438. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit the lottery’s website.